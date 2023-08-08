Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada Season 3 title

LAHORE-Montreal Tigers clinched the Global T20 Canada Season 3 title after recording a sensation last-ball victory against the Surrey Jaguars at the TD Cricket Arena in Brampton that was packed to the rafters.

The Montreal Tigers chased down the target of 131, with five wickets in hand. Jatinder Singh’s (56*) half century and Iftikhar Ahmed’s (2/8) crafty spell kept the Jaguars in the mix till the very last delivery, however, Sherfane Rutherford (38*) and Andre Russell (20*) wove a match winning partnership of 29 runs in just 12 balls to bring home the trophy for the Montreal Tigers.

The Montreal Tigers won the toss and chose to field first. Openers M Haris (23) and Jatinder Singh (56*) started cautiously and at the end of the powerplay, Surrey Jaguars were 35/0 but Jatinder anchored the innings, with an unbeaten half century as they finished on a competitive total of 130/5.

The Montreal Tigers’ response had a tempestuous start. Following a dropped catch, M Waseem (0) was bowled by a ripper from Spencer Johnson. At the end of the powerplay, Tigers were poised at 35/1. Coming in at No 3, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (12) failed to convert his start, however, opener Chris Lynn (31) batted well to make a key contribution but was dismissed by Iftikhar Ahmed in the 11th over.

In the same over, Iftikhar Ahmed scalped Dilpreet Singh (15) to switch the momentum back in favour of the Jaguars. With five overs to go, Montreal Tigers needed 53 runs with six wickets in hands. Rutherford took apart Matthew Forde in the 18th over, with a six and a four to bring the equation down to 25 runs needed of 12 balls. With two runs needed of the last ball, pacer Ammar Khalid could not contain Andre Russell, who dispatched his second maximum of the over, to claim the silverware for Montreal Tigers, who finished at 135/5.