Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD - A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Tehsil Chowk, Jarranwa­la on Monday. Rescue-1122 said that two motorcycles collided with each other at Tehsil Chowk, in the mean­time, a dumper truck coming from behind side ran over one of them. The victim was identified as Nasim resident of Chak 61-JB. The dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital. Meanwhile, a speech and na­tional songs contest in con­nection with Youm-e-Azadi under the aegis of Divisional Public School and College was held here on Monday. The students from different branches of the DPS partici­pated in the contest. Sharjeel Bukhari, Yasmin Tahira and Samina Khalid were among the judges. Head of DPS Mas­ter Mumtaz Shair Faqeer Hussain Azar was chief guest. Noted funny poet Ahmad Saeed and Mahmood Raza Saeed were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, three persons were found dead in different areas on Monday. According to Res­cue-1122, an unidentified person, about 35, was found dead near the Chohrr Majra graveyard in Ghulam Mu­hammadabad. He was a drug addict. The body was handed over to Razaabad police sta­tion. Two more addicts were found dead in Tariqabad Main Bazaar and Nisar Col­ony. The bodies were shifted to police stations concerned.