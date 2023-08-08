Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD - A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Tehsil Chowk, Jarranwala on Monday. Rescue-1122 said that two motorcycles collided with each other at Tehsil Chowk, in the meantime, a dumper truck coming from behind side ran over one of them. The victim was identified as Nasim resident of Chak 61-JB. The dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital. Meanwhile, a speech and national songs contest in connection with Youm-e-Azadi under the aegis of Divisional Public School and College was held here on Monday. The students from different branches of the DPS participated in the contest. Sharjeel Bukhari, Yasmin Tahira and Samina Khalid were among the judges. Head of DPS Master Mumtaz Shair Faqeer Hussain Azar was chief guest. Noted funny poet Ahmad Saeed and Mahmood Raza Saeed were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, three persons were found dead in different areas on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, an unidentified person, about 35, was found dead near the Chohrr Majra graveyard in Ghulam Muhammadabad. He was a drug addict. The body was handed over to Razaabad police station. Two more addicts were found dead in Tariqabad Main Bazaar and Nisar Colony. The bodies were shifted to police stations concerned.