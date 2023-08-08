Multan, Bokhara to be declared sister cities

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had a fruitful meet­ing with the Governor Bukhara Mr Botir Zaripov in Uzbekistan on Monday, during which a consensus was reached on the proposal to de­clare Bukhara and Multan as sister cities, according to a handout. The meeting involved an exchange of ideas regarding declaring both Mul­tan and Bukhara as sister cities, and consensus was also reached on tak­ing necessary steps in this regard.

While conversing with Governor Botir Zaripov, the CM noted that Su­fism is our shared heritage, adding that linking Multan and Bukhara as sister cities will further promote Su­fism and religious culture. Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound by his­torical, religious, and cultural ties; he added and mentioned that Uz­bekistan has strengthened its econ­omy through revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector. Pakistan, especially Punjab, will benefit from Uzbekistan’s agricultural initia­tives, he expressed. He emphasized utilizing Uzbekistan’s experiences in developing improved seeds for cotton and wheat cultivation. The joint committee of Punjab province and Uzbekistan will take immediate steps for agricultural cooperation; he said and noted that the road connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will boost tourism. ‘’We are determined to revitalize our agricultural economy,’’ he added. Governor Botir Zaripov welcomed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation upon their arrival at the Bukhara Airport and assured of full cooperation. He expressed the intention to enhance coopera­tion with the Punjab government in agriculture, seed development, and other sectors. Earlier, the delega­tion visited a modern cotton factory and cotton fields in Tashkent. The CM inspected modern machinery at the factory and cotton process­ing operations. He commended the use of cutting-edge technology in the cotton factory and encouraged further steps in employing modern machinery. Uzbek officials briefed the chief minister and Punjab gov­ernment delegation about the ben­efits of using modern machinery in the cotton factory. Efforts are being made to establish similar modern cotton factories in Punjab; the CM said and vowed that cooperation with the Uzbek government will be expanded in this context. The dele­gation also visited cotton fields and praised the efforts of Uzbek agri­cultural experts in achieving better cotton yields. The CM emphasized leveraging Uzbekistan’s expertise and experience to increase cotton production in Punjab. Uzbekistan can enhance Punjab’s agriculture, he noted and further said that this visit serves as a milestone in foster­ing cooperation in the agri sector. The CM and his delegation members were briefed that Uzbekistan is one of the leading countries in the region for cotton production, with an aver­age yield of 700 to 1800 kilograms per acre. Uzbekistan’s seasonal con­ditions align with those of Punjab. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, chief secretary Punjab, Maj Gen Shahid, secretary agriculture Punjab, APTMA leaders Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Nas­eerullah and Commissioners from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were also present.