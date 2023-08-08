NAB Lahore arrests two impersonators

LAHORE - Following the directions from Chair­man NAB Lt-Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, the Intelligence Wing of NAB Lahore conducted a successful raid in Lahore by arresting two NAB impersonators namely Bilawal Haroon and Akmal.

Both accused Bilawal Haroon and Akmal used to impersonate them­selves as NAB officers along with officers of sensitive institution to gain financial benefits from com­mon citizens and others by using il­legal pressure tactics and influence. More to that, bogus stamps, letter heads, visiting cards, fabricated documents of sensitive institution, fake service cards, tempered iden­tity cards and edited pictures are also recovered from their captivity.

As per reports, accused persons also used to gain benefit by portray­ing themselves as Sensitive Institu­tion’s uniformed officer. After collec­tion of application in open hearing (Khuli Ketchary) held at NAB Lahore, last month, the Bureau’s Intelligence Wing raided and arrested both ac­cused from Lahore and recovered hefty amount from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB’s Intelligence Wing has, so far, arrested thirteen (13) impersonators after receiving particular directives from Chairman NAB, in this regard. Lt-Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed has appreci­ated the performance of NAB Lahore under the dynamic supervision of DG NAB, however, in the better interest of general public, Chairman NAB has issued clear directives that during the course of inquiry/ investigation no offi­cer would contact any accused person or any institution telephonically in lieu of writing official letters. In case of any complaint, the NAB spokesman may be approached for further information.