Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Niger closes airspace over ‘threat of intervention’ as junta defies deadline

August 08, 2023
NIAMEY-Niger closed its airspace due to the “threat of intervention” as the junta defied a deadline from the West African bloc ECOWAS to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action.
ECOWAS issued its ultimatum a week ago, demanding the generals relinquish power by midnight Sunday (2300 GMT). Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency.
“Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighbouring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday... for all aircraft until further notice,” the junta said in a statement released shortly before the deadline passed.
Any attempt to violate the country’s airspace would meet with an “energetic and immediate response”, the statement added. In a separate statement, the now-ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), the generals who have taken power, said there had been a “pre-deployment in preparation for intervention” made by two Central African countries, without naming them.
“Any state involved will be considered co-belligerent,” it warned. Thousands of coup supporters gathered earlier on Sunday at a stadium in the capital Niamey to cheer on the CNSP.

