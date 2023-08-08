Omani Military Chief visits Air Headquarters, lauds PAF’s exceptional professionalism

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman, Vice Admi­ral Abdullah Bin Khamis-Al-Raisi called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Za­heer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters on Monday and lauded the exceptional profes­sionalism of the PAF personnel. During the meeting, key areas of mutual interest, geo-political environment and regional de­velopments were discussed, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said. The Chief of the Air Staff briefed the visiting dig­nitary as regards to the overall framework of PAF’s moderni­sation drive through smart pro­curements, induction of niche technologies and revamping of training in line with contempo­rary trends. The Air Chief reit­erated his sound determination to further elevate the existing ties in areas of military cooper­ation and training, especially in the domains of cyber, electron­ic warfare, space and comput­ing. The Chief of the Air Staff emphasised, “Pakistan highly regards its robust diplomatic, economic and defence ties with the brotherly country Oman which are based on the strong foundation of alignment on all significant matters concerning regional peace, security and sta­bility.” Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also high­lighted that both the countries have always supported each other in testing times and Paki­stan Air Force was dedicated to continuing provision of training and support for the Royal Air Force of Oman. The Chief of the Air Staff reiterated the need to focus on shared training goals in order to address future war­fare challenges and reinvigorate the training domain between the two Air Forces.