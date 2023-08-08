Tuesday, August 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Omani Military Chief visits Air Headquarters, lauds PAF’s exceptional professionalism

Omani Military Chief visits Air Headquarters, lauds PAF’s exceptional professionalism
Agencies
August 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman, Vice Admi­ral Abdullah Bin Khamis-Al-Raisi called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Za­heer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters on Monday and lauded the exceptional profes­sionalism of the PAF personnel. During the meeting, key areas of mutual interest, geo-political environment and regional de­velopments were discussed, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said. The Chief of the Air Staff briefed the visiting dig­nitary as regards to the overall framework of PAF’s moderni­sation drive through smart pro­curements, induction of niche technologies and revamping of training in line with contempo­rary trends. The Air Chief reit­erated his sound determination to further elevate the existing ties in areas of military cooper­ation and training, especially in the domains of cyber, electron­ic warfare, space and comput­ing. The Chief of the Air Staff emphasised, “Pakistan highly regards its robust diplomatic, economic and defence ties with the brotherly country Oman which are based on the strong foundation of alignment on all significant matters concerning regional peace, security and sta­bility.” Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also high­lighted that both the countries have always supported each other in testing times and Paki­stan Air Force was dedicated to continuing provision of training and support for the Royal Air Force of Oman. The Chief of the Air Staff reiterated the need to focus on shared training goals in order to address future war­fare challenges and reinvigorate the training domain between the two Air Forces. 

PSX loses 199 points

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1691384827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023