Online schedule for class-XI admission approved

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons has approved the online schedule for enroll­ment / admission to class-XI (11th ) academic session 2023-25.

According to the schedule, the last dates of ad­mission to educational institutes, online data en­try and submission of original computerized fee challan / hard copy of enrollment return has been fixed from 12th August to 25th September with­out late fee. However, admission to class-XI (11th) with late fee of Rs 600/- per student is 26th Sep­tember to 10th October, said a spokesperson for the Faisalabad board here on Monday.