Tuesday, August 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Online schedule for class-XI admission approved

Agencies
August 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons has approved the online schedule for enroll­ment / admission to class-XI (11th ) academic session 2023-25.

According to the schedule, the last dates of ad­mission to educational institutes, online data en­try and submission of original computerized fee challan / hard copy of enrollment return has been fixed from 12th August to 25th September with­out late fee. However, admission to class-XI (11th) with late fee of Rs 600/- per student is 26th Sep­tember to 10th October, said a spokesperson for the Faisalabad board here on Monday.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1691384827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023