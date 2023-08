LAHORE-Pakistan Street Child Football Team returned home on Monday after featuring in the recently-concluded Norway Cup in Oslo. When the team landed in Islamabad, they were accorded warm welcome by Chairman Muslim Hands Int’l Pir Syed Lakhte Hassanain, fans and their families. Pakistan team finished as runners-up of the Norway Cup after falling to a 9-10 defeat on penalties against Sola FK. The match was 1-1 after extra time. Pakistan’s Asad Nasir was adjudged the player of the Norway Cup 2023.