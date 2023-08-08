“Except the blind forces of nature, nothing moves in this world which is not Greek in its origin”

–Henry Maine

The Parthenon is an iconic ancient Greek temple located on the Acropolis in Athens. Constructed in the 5th century BCE, it is considered one of the most important surviving examples of Classical Greek architecture. The Parthenon was dedicated to the goddess Athena and served as a symbol of Athenian democracy and power. Its design features impeccable proportions, intricate sculptural friezes, and Doric columns. Despite its age, the Parthenon continues to inspire artists, architects, and scholars worldwide. It stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of ancient Greece, epitomising the ideals of beauty, balance, and harmonious architectural design.