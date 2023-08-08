PDMA dispatches more relief goods to KP merged districts

Peshawar - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched additional relief supplies to the district administrations of Bajaur, South Waziristan and Malakand, in anticipation of the monsoon rains.

The relief items comprise of family-sized tents, sandbags, emergency searchlights, kitchen sets, pedestal fans, first aid kits, hygiene packages, buckets, mosquito nets, jerry cans, solar lamps, and other essential items. These provisions are readily deployable to provide aid during unfortunate circumstances.

According to Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jannat Gul Afridi, the supplies have already been dispatched to various districts. In addition, designated representatives have been appointed to ensure swift coordination and response in 14 highly sensitive (vulnerable) districts.

The mentioned districts are Nowshera, Swabi, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Charsadda, D I Khan, Shangla, Derapar, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, and Peshawar. Continuous communication will be upheld with relevant line departments and PDMA to ensure efficient assistance.