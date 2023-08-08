PDMA issues alert for increase in water level in Punjab rivers

LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) of Punjab on Monday issued an alert for continuous increase in the water level in rivers of the province. According to the spokesperson of PDMA, there is a low-level flood in the Indus River at Tarbela and Chashma. While, 2,44,000 cusecs of wa­ter is passing from Tarbela. Inflow of water in Chashma head is 2,71324 cusecs and discharge is 2,56,124 cusecs. A rise in water level has also been recorded in Jhelum River at Mangla. A PDMA spokesper­son said that there was a low level flood at Islam Head in Sutlej River. The flow of water in the River Ravi was normal. An increase in water level was being seen in Chenab River at Marala, Khanki and Trimu.