Tuesday, August 08, 2023
PFC to take part in Dubai Expo starting on Oct 30

Agencies
August 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in 3-day Dubai International Expo starting on October 30 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets access for Pakistani products. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a statement on Monday said that PFC alongwith Chenone would be participating in this mega event. He said, “Chenone will also exhibit its high-quality international standards products to capture their share in the global market.” He said, “It’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.” 

He said, “PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka etc, and introduced their products which are in great demand.” 
He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers.
“TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products,” he informed. 
He said, “I will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.”

