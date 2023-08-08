PM awards Rs1m to SSC exam topper

ISLAMABAD- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a Rs 1 million reward for a student who topped the Secondary School Examination of Gujranwala Board, besides announcing a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000.

The prime minister made the announcement as Jamshed Ali, the SSC topper, met the prime minister along with his mother, teacher Waheed Ashraf and Chairman of the Gujranwala Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Naveed Haider Sherazi.

Minister for Federal Education and Training Rana Tanveer Hussain also attended the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the student for his excellent performance and announced Rs 1 million reward for his encouragement.

He instructed that the government should bear all of the educational expenditures of Jamshed Ali till his master’s degree.

He sought a commitment from the student to keep up showing excellence in his educational career ahead.

“Bright students like you are the pride of the nation. The credit for your success goes to the hard work of your parents as well as teachers. You are also a role model for other students of the country,” the prime minister remarked.