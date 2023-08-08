PM to send summary for dissolution of National Assembly to President tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he would submit a summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president tomorrow (Wednesday).

Speaking at a convention centre event on solar tube wells, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the importance of agriculture in bringing prosperity to Pakistan and how it is dependent on affordable electricity.

He lamented the political chaos the country has faced over the past 15 months and acknowledged the role of the IMF programme in stabilising the economy.

Shehbaz Sharif said that industry and agriculture cannot develop without cheap electricity. Agriculture is the most important component of economic development, he asserted. Unfortunately, the country was facing political chaos for long. If there was no IMF programme, the people would have faced difficulties.

The Prime Minister said that when he took over the government, he was facing a situation that was unimaginable. If the country had defaulted, the situation would have been very bad like that of the Sri Lankan crisis.

He said that at present the price of electricity is Rs50 per unit, when the farmer was given a subsidy on electricity, the IMF stopped it, and the IMF put the keys asserting that they cannot give any subsidy, we have the way of solar energy.

Mr Sharif highlighted the need for transitioning to solar power, citing its lower cost and environment-friendly nature.

The PM also mentioned the significant investment in the Diamer Bhasha Dam project, which will store water and generate 4,000 megawatts of electricity.