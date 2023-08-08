PML-N appoints women coordinators in 36 Punjab districts

LAHORE - In what appears to be a bid to activate the party’s women cadres ahead of the coming elections, the PML-N’s senior vice-president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday appointed women coordinators in all 36 Punjab districts to keep liaison with the party workers and to coordinate with the party leadership.
At an event organized at the party office here, Maryam Nawaz also distributed notifications among women leaders to be called youth women coordinators. Speaking on the occasion, the chief organizer of the PML-N said that the dream of real national development cannot be realized without the inclusion of women in the national mainstream. “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is not only well aware of this fact but this party has taken concrete steps to empower women and organize them in various spheres of life.
The appointment of women coordinators at the district level is also a reflection of the democratic vision of the party”, she said, adding that her party was the real democratic political party of the country which had given opportunities to devolve the powers to the grassroots level and move forward to the people associated with all walks of life.
Maryam said that the PML-N had ensured the inclusion of women in the national stream by following the vision of its leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.