PML-N appoints women coordinators in 36 Punjab districts

LAHORE - In what appears to be a bid to activate the party’s women cadres ahead of the coming elections, the PML-N’s senior vice-president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday appointed women coordinators in all 36 Punjab districts to keep liai­son with the party workers and to coordinate with the party leadership.

At an event organized at the party office here, Maryam Nawaz also distributed notifications among women leaders to be called youth women coordinators. Speaking on the occasion, the chief organizer of the PML-N said that the dream of real national development cannot be realized with­out the inclusion of women in the national main­stream. “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is not only well aware of this fact but this party has tak­en concrete steps to empower women and orga­nize them in various spheres of life.

The appointment of women coordinators at the district level is also a reflection of the democratic vision of the party”, she said, adding that her par­ty was the real democratic political party of the country which had given opportunities to devolve the powers to the grassroots level and move for­ward to the people associated with all walks of life.

Maryam said that the PML-N had ensured the in­clusion of women in the national stream by follow­ing the vision of its leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.