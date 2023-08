President accords approval to four bills

ISLAMABAD - Pres­ident Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to four bills under Article 75 of the Constitution. The president approved the National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023 which provided es­tablishment of the Corporation, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Monday. Separately, the pres­ident also approved the Paki­stan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023. The objective of the legislation was to improve in­vestigations into air accidents and travel incidents. Similar­ly, approval was granted to the Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terror Financing Bill, 2023. Under the legislation, the National Anti Money Laun­dering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority would be established. The president also sanctioned his approval to the Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023. The legislation would pave the way for establishment of Gun and Country Club Islam­abad, and its management and arrangements.