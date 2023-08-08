Project Shelved

The highly anticipated gas pipeline project between Iran and Pakistan has been shelved indefinitely after the former issued a notice of Force Majeure and Excusing Event to the latter. The notice suspends all contractual obligations on the completion of the multi-billion-dollar project for both parties but as it stands right now, Iran has concluded construction on its portion of the pipeline while Pakistan lags further behind. To justify sacrificing the reliable supply of cheap gas, potentially incurring additional costs through fines, and alienating an ally overall, the government must provide comprehensive answers that go beyond citing pressures from the US.

According to the recent reports, Pakistan expressed its inability to execute the gas pipeline project with Iran because of ‘external factors’ that are apparently beyond our control. Offering further clarification, the government expressed its fear that there might be a trickle-down effect of the project considering Iran is being subjected to severe sanctions by the US. More than anything, the aim is to protect State Owned Entities (SOEs) from suffering any consequences. While this logically makes sense, it’s important to note that pressure from the US was just as severe back when the framework agreement and purchase agreements were being signed with Iran. So what has changed now, and why does the situation warrant shelving the project entirely?

The Iranian pipeline would have supplied 750 million cubic feet of gas on a daily basis, and at cheap rates. Considering Pakistan’s own reserves are dwindling away, this project was perceived to be our saving grace. On top of this, it was highly anticipated keeping in mind global trends of hikes in gas and oil prices. The successful completion of this project would have put Pakistan in an advantageous position that could have aided much needed economic growth. Instead, now we face an ally that is bound to be disgruntled at these developments and will potentially take the matter to international arbitration since it has spent over $7.4 billion on the project already. According to some estimates, Pakistan might have to pay $14 billion as a penalty for this sudden move, all the while suffering the consequences of alienating a friendly ally.

It is imperative that the government addresses this, and explains the exact causes for taking such a sudden step. At the same time, it may be beneficial to keep the US engaged in talks so that we can maneuver out of this situation and retain the project as well.