Punjab police to provide foolproof security to all foreigners, says IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman An­war has said that Punjab Police is promoting Ameri­can cooperation in human resource development, professional training and use of modern technology. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the foolproof security of all foreign nationals coming to Punjab is the top prior­ity of Punjab Police and the Special Protection Unit is diligently performing the security duties of Chinese and American experts working on various projects. IG Punjab said that IT-based policing is being promoted in anti-crime and provision of services to citizens and the police operational and investigation system has been upgraded and made more efficient with the ef­fective use of modern technology. He expressed these views on Monday during a meeting of senior law en­forcement and security diplomats of the American Consulate at the Central Police Office. The delegation led by Mr Keith A. Astor (Senior Enforcement and Security Attaches) included Mr Michael S Diamond and the Security Advisor. During the meeting, the se­curity issues of American citizens and various USAID programs were discussed throughout Punjab includ­ing Lahore. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the American delegation about the security measures for foreign diplomats and citizens. The American delega­tion was also briefed about Punjab Police’s face trace, crime prevention app and modern projects including Khidmat Marakaz. On this occasion, an agreement between the Punjab Police and American security agencies to increase information sharing and mutual cooperation to end terrorism and extremism. The American delegation appreciated the operational strategy, sacrifices and role of Punjab Police and CTD in the fight against terrorism. Mr. Keith A. Aster said that Punjab police personnel have sacrificed their lives for the eradication of terrorism. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also ex­changed between IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and the American security officer. Senior officers including DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Opera­tions Waqas Nazir, and AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi were present on the occasion.

DELEGATION OF YDA VISITS CENTRAL POLICE OFFICE

A delegation comprising Young Doctors Association Punjab and the presidents of all the chapters of Lahore arrived at the Central Police Office. Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Abid Gharki was also present on the occasion. The delegation discussed the investigation of Dr. Muhammad Umar Rafiq, who was abducted and killed few days back in Wariyam area of Jhang. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar assured the del­egation of full cooperation to bring the killers of Dr. Umar to justice. During the meeting, IG Punjab con­tacted RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan and asked for progress report within 24 hours.