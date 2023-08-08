Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Rangers official martyred in armed attack in Karachi’s Lyari

Nation Monitoring/agencies
August 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

Karachi - A Rangers official was shot dead during snap checking at a checkpost in city’s Lyari area on Monday evening, police said.
City SSP Arif Aziz told media that the paramilitary force’s officer was attacked by armed pillion riders while he was on duty at the check post on Al-Falah Road in Chakiwara. The attackers opened fire and quickly fled the scene. As a result of the shooting, Officer Dilshad, aged 30, sustained critical bullet injuries and was rushed to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.
In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the Rangers said that the paramilitary force personnel had been conducting snap checking in Bihar Colony near the Alfalah check post. They signaled bike riders to stop, but the suspects on the bike responded by opening fire on them, resulting in the martyrdom of lance naik Dilshad.
It said the paramilitary force had formed teams to apprehend the suspects. Earlier this year, a Rangers man, who was in civvies, was shot dead in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.
Sharea Faisal SHO Haji Mohammed Ishaq had said that Khalid Husain, 30, had stopped his motorbike near Millennium Mall to receive a call on his cell phone when armed motorcyclists emerged there, fired at him and rode away. He suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The police said that the victim was deputed at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh. However, the killing had nothing to do with his employment.

