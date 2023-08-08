Tuesday, August 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rapid growth in population  

August 08, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pakistan’s population has reached an estimated 249,566,743, according to a statement delivered by Chief Census Commissioner Naeemuz Zafar. It’s a huge number for a small country like Pakistan with limited resources and ungovernable conditions. This huge population is resulting in a scarcity of jobs and opportunities countrywide, leading to an unemployment crisis.

Surprisingly, our population’s largest ratio comprises youngsters. For a long time, it was believed that the large ratio of the young population could be our asset and would lead our nation towards the path of development. But unfortunately, recent reports suggest that a large number of these young people are unskilled and uneducated.

The government should pay serious attention to providing the youth with useful skills and higher education, especially for the lower-income class, where access to education and skills should be made more accessible. Building more skill-based institutions is the need of the hour. Secondly, the government must take serious steps to control rapid population growth; otherwise, it could lead to an increase in crimes and terrorism due to a lack of jobs and high unemployment rates.

PSX loses 199 points

UBAID SAHIL,

Swat.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1691384827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023