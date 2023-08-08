Rising Railway Dangers

Pakistan was struck with grief and shock as the Hazara Express derailed near Nawabshah, resulting in the loss of 30 lives and injuring over 100 individuals. The cause of this tragic accident remains unknown, but investigations and site inspections are underway to determine the culprits and prevent similar incidents in the future. However, what is even more concerning is the increasing frequency of such incidents. It is clear that a larger problem is at play here, demanding immediate attention from the authorities.

The Hazara Express derailment, with unsettling indications of possible sabotage, occurred near the Sarhari railway station in the Sanghar district on Sunday. Ten bogies derailed over Dadwah, causing significant damage to both the train and the tracks. The toll of 30 lives lost and countless injured is devastating, leaving families shattered and communities in mourning.

Sadly, this recent accident is not an isolated occurrence. The Allama Iqbal Express narrowly escaped a major disaster when two of its bogies derailed near Padidan Railway Station, highlighting the alarming pattern of growing train accidents. These incidents serve as a glaring reminder of the pressing need to address the deteriorating safety standards and operational inefficiencies within our railway infrastructure.

Railway transport in Pakistan has become increasingly perilous and unreliable. Insufficient resources, inadequate funding, and mismanagement have obstructed the implementation of necessary safety measures, resulting in an unacceptably high death toll. The tragedy of the Hazara Express further highlights these systemic failures that have compromised the lives of countless passengers.

As we seek answers regarding the cause of this devastating incident, it is equally crucial for the government to formulate a comprehensive plan for improving railway operations, enforcing stringent safety standards, and addressing the existing management issues. Adequate investment in infrastructure, modern technology, and enhanced training for railway staff is imperative to prevent future mishaps. Only through determined efforts can we foster a safe and reliable railway network that instills confidence in the millions of passengers who depend on this mode of transport every day.