Robbers kill one, injure three upon resistance

Rawalpindi-Armed assailants fatally shot an innocent civilian and injured three others during a robbery at a private hospital located in Rawalpindi’s Airport Housing Society, as reported by the police on Monday.

According to the provided information, three individuals armed with weapons forcibly entered the hospital premises, where they proceeded to hold the staff, patients, and accompanying individuals hostage at gunpoint. The robbers forcibly took away more than a dozen mobile phones and a sum of Rs4,50,000 in cash from both the hospital staff and the patients along with their companions.

As the robbers attempted to escape, a tumultuous situation unfolded, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Tragically, one civilian lost their life in the crossfire, while three others sustained injuries. The wounded individuals are currently receiving medical treatment, and the police have initiated an investigation after registering a case concerning the incident.