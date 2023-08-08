Tuesday, August 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds 46 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 46 paisa against dollar
Agencies
August 08, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday was weakened by 46 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs287.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs286.96. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs291.6 and Rs294.5, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.89 to close at Rs315.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs2.02, whereas an increase of Rs1.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.17 as compared to last closing of Rs364.53. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisa each to close at Rs78.25 and Rs76.61, respectively.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1691384827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023