Saad says lack of resources real cause of Hazara Express tragedy

LAHORE - Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday termed lack of resources the real cause of Hazara Express tragedy, which claimed the lives of at least 30 people. Ten bogies of Havelian-bound Hazara Express had derailed near Sarhari Railway Station in Sindh’s Sanghar district on Sunday, with Pakistan Railways (PR) officials stating the breakage of the railway line and hot axle, which jammed movement, as the reason. However, Rafique had stated that the possibility of sabotage as well as a mechanical fault could not be ruled out. The minister had also termed the railway track to be fit.
Speaking at an event in Lahore on Monday, Saad said, “Yesterday, a very terrifying railway accident took place in which 30 precious lives were lost. This is a consequence of our lack of resources.” Asserting that an investigation was under way and those responsible would be punished, he added, “But the real [issue] responsible [for it] is that we do not have resources. We are unable to maintain things.” Noting that the incumbent government only had two days left in power — with the National Assembly set to dissolve on August 9 — the minister reiterated that an investigation was already under way from his side. “Now, only two days are left. After that, the caretakers will come. We are investigating (the accident) and those found to be responsible will be punished.”
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Sibbi-Harnai Railway Section later in the day, Rafique said that the preliminary inquiry report of the incident had arrived, wherein there was a “difference of opinion”.
He stated that it would take around 48 hours for the initial inquiry report that the public could be apprised of and in a week or so, the Railways Ministry would present a detailed report on the incident.