Saad says lack of resources real cause of Hazara Express tragedy

LAHORE - Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Mon­day termed lack of resources the real cause of Hazara Express trag­edy, which claimed the lives of at least 30 people. Ten bogies of Have­lian-bound Hazara Express had de­railed near Sarhari Railway Station in Sindh’s Sanghar district on Sun­day, with Pakistan Railways (PR) of­ficials stating the breakage of the railway line and hot axle, which jammed movement, as the reason. However, Rafique had stated that the possibility of sabotage as well as a mechanical fault could not be ruled out. The minister had also termed the railway track to be fit.

Speaking at an event in Lahore on Monday, Saad said, “Yesterday, a very terrifying railway accident took place in which 30 precious lives were lost. This is a consequence of our lack of resources.” Asserting that an investigation was under way and those responsible would be pun­ished, he added, “But the real [is­sue] responsible [for it] is that we do not have resources. We are unable to maintain things.” Noting that the in­cumbent government only had two days left in power — with the Na­tional Assembly set to dissolve on August 9 — the minister reiterat­ed that an investigation was already under way from his side. “Now, only two days are left. After that, the care­takers will come. We are investigat­ing (the accident) and those found to be responsible will be punished.”

Speaking at the inauguration cer­emony of the Sibbi-Harnai Railway Section later in the day, Rafique said that the preliminary inquiry report of the incident had arrived, wherein there was a “difference of opinion”.

He stated that it would take around 48 hours for the initial in­quiry report that the public could be apprised of and in a week or so, the Railways Ministry would present a detailed report on the incident.