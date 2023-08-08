Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Saudi film commission launches ‘Filmathon’ initiative under theme of ‘Innovation in Filmmaking’

RIYADH-The Saudi Film Commission is launching the “Filmathon” initiative on Monday under the theme of “Innovation in Filmmaking.” This ground-breaking initiative aims to develop innovative and cutting-edge technological products that will contribute to the advancement of the film industry. It strives to blend artistic creativity with the spirit of technological innovation. To participate in this initiative, interested individuals can register through the following link: https://filmathonsa.com/. The registration period is from August 6th to August 31st. CEO of Saudi Film Commission, Eng. Abdullah Al-Eyaf, highlighted that the “Filmathon” initiative is a pioneering event in the Kingdom’s film industry. “It provides an intensive training program aimed at enabling participants to develop innovative technological products to tackle industry challenges while enhancing the skills and capabilities of professionals in line with the best global practices,” Eng. Al-Eyaf said. Moreover, he noted that the initiative promotes research and innovation within the film industry, ultimately raising awareness about its significance.

