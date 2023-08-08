Tuesday, August 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Secretary dismayed over absence of accountant general office’s staff

Agencies
August 08, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Pro­vincial Finance Secretary Zahid Saleem on Monday expressed displeasure over the absence of officers and staff during his visit to the district accountant general office here. Expressing his annoyance, over the ab­sence of the staffers, sought a written reply from them in this connection. Secretary Saleem interacted with the complainants present in the office and issued directives for the early resolution of their issues. Provincial Fi­nance Secretary asked the officers of the accountant general office to improve the performance of government affairs and service delivery. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1691384827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023