Secretary dismayed over absence of accountant general office’s staff

QUETTA - Pro­vincial Finance Secretary Zahid Saleem on Monday expressed displeasure over the absence of officers and staff during his visit to the district accountant general office here. Expressing his annoyance, over the ab­sence of the staffers, sought a written reply from them in this connection. Secretary Saleem interacted with the complainants present in the office and issued directives for the early resolution of their issues. Provincial Fi­nance Secretary asked the officers of the accountant general office to improve the performance of government affairs and service delivery.