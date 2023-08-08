Several PTI leaders, workers arrested in Swabi

SWABI - Police baton charged and arrested several workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek- i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday for staging protest rally against the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan Niazi.

Nine PTI leaders were nabbed before the protest. Former MPA s, Rangaiz Khan and Aqibullah, brother of ex-NA speaker Asad Qaiser, were leading the protest rally. Police said that they tried to arrest them but they dodged the police when baton charge started.

The number of the arrested leaders and workers could be increased as the police were raiding the PTI’s leaders and workers houses to arrest them.

Police officials said that they were searching for two former lawmakers and both would be nabbed very soon. The officials said that section 144 has been imposed in the district and no one is allowed to stage protest rally.