Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Shahbaz Ali elected president of Golden Star Club

STAFF REPORT
August 08, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Golden Star Cricket Club’s annual general council meeting and the election process have been completed during a meeting held at National Hockey Stadium. The Golden Star Club president presented the last year’s financial report, according to which 717,572 rupees were spent on the club, which played 87 friendly matches and 50 tournament matches in the last season 2022-23. After the AGM, the elections were held for next three years under the supervision of the Club Election Commissioner and were observed by Irfan Munawar. Shahbaz Ali was elected unopposed as President, Zain Al Husnain Secretary, Kashif Ali Treasurer and Ch M Aslam Kamboh patron of the club while Malik Sajjad Akbar Chairman, Abid Hussain VC, Aqeel Ahmed VP and Imtiaz Ali Joint Secretary. Former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir, Jawad Maqsood, Azam-ul-Haq, Ghazi M Atif Ahmed, Mubasher Ali Sohail Farooqui, Sujeel Usmani, M Saleem, Shah Nawaz Khan, Zaman Ali and Huzaifa Shujaat will be part of the executive committee of the club. 

