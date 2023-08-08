Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Sindh Protection, Prohibition of Breastfeeding Bill  

August 08, 2023
KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday objected to the Sindh Protection, Prohibition of Breastfeeding and Young Children Nutrition Bill 2023 and returned it to the Sindh government for its revision. As per the objection, the matter was included in the federal government’s legislative list and under Article 142 the federal government was entitled to enact it, according to a Governor House statement. Further added that a few sections of the bill were against the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO). The Governor said that the people belonging to Diary Milk should be included in the Infant and Youth Children Board. He said that the bill would put negative effects on dairy milk industry.

