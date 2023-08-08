Surrender to writ of state or get decimated, army chief warns terrorists

Gen Asim Munir says surge in terrorism a futile effort of terror groups to get talks re-initiated n Shows Pakistan’s concern over sanctuaries available to banned outfits on Afghan soil n Pays rich tributes to supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient tribals of Pakistan against terrorism n Tribals pledge TTP and its ideology would never be acceptable to any tribe.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said that there was no option for the terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan as they would be deci­mated, if they persisted on their wrong path.

He also said that the surge in terrorism in the recent past was a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Army Chief made these remarks while addressing an event during his visit to Peshawar.

During his visit, the Army Chief laid a flo­ral wreath at the Yaad­gar-e-Shuhada (Mar­tyrs’ Memorial) at Fort Bala Hisar (the head­quarters Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and offered fateha.

The COAS met with tribal elders from newly merged districts of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (for­merly Federally Admin­istered Tribal Areas) as well as notables from all walks of life. The Army Chief said that terrorism had no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in ter­rorist incidents in the country was detrimen­tal to regional peace.

“The involvement of Afghan na­tionals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to re­gional peace, stability and de­viation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Af­ghan government,” he was quot­ed as saying this while address­ing the gathering.

The Doha Agreement was signed in Qatar between the US and Afghan Taliban in February 2020 to bring an end to the 20-year long war in Afghanistan. As a result of the deal, the US forc­es withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 paving the way for the Afghan Taliban to seize power in Kabul.

The COAS said that Pakistan had concerns over sanctuar­ies available to banned outfits and liberty of action they en­joy on Afghan soil. “Pakistan will spare no effort to disman­tle terrorist networks and pro­tect its citizens at all costs,” he added.

During his interactive ses­sion, the COAS paid rich trib­ute to the supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient tribals of Pakistan and appreciated their indomitable resolve for stand­ing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in defeating the menace of terrorism.

“With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is suc­cessfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconom­ic development in the area,” the COAS remarked.

The tribal elders assured that TTP and its ideology would nev­er be acceptable to any tribe and they would continue to stand with the state through thick and thin.

Gen Munir emphasized the potential of newly merged dis­tricts and the ongoing efforts in uplifting the socio-econom­ic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

KP is blessed with huge re­serves of mines and miner­als, and has beautiful areas for tourism, which will certainly change the destiny of the prov­ince for the good of the people, the Army Chief viewed.

“Pak Army stands with our tribal brothers and will nev­er leave them alone as over the years they have given innumer­able sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland,” he said, adding that it was time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on youth.

The COAS reiterated the re­solve of Pakistan Army, Fron­tier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism till elim­ination of this menace from the country. He showed resolve to finish the ‘peril of narco’ which is becoming a lifeline for these Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.

The Army Chief reiterated that propaganda by inimical forc­es against Armed Forces will be dealt with as per the law.

Paying tribute to brave tribes­men, and officers as well as sol­diers of Pak Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and police, General Munir vowed that sacrifices of martyrs wouldn’t go in vain and complete peace would return to Pakistan soon. Earlier upon his arrival in KP, the COAS was re­ceived by Commander Pesha­war Corps.