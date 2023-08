LAHORE - Two employees of Water and Sani­tation Authority (WASA) died of suffocation while cleansing manhole here on Monday. Ac­cording to details, two WASA workers climbed down a con­fined manhole in Ghazi road area of Lahore for its main­tenance and clear blockages. Toxic gas accumulated in the manhole resulted in their suf­focation and immediate death.

The bodies were later pulled out of the manhole and shifted to local hospital.