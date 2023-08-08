Typhoon triggers early end to heat wave-hit scouts in South Korea

SEOUL- With a massive storm approaching amid continuing heat, World Scouting events in South Korea will conclude earlier than expected, organizers announced Monday. The decision by the World Organization of the Scout Movement came after the South Korean government told about the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun. Around 43,000 scouts from 158 countries have been camping since Aug. 1 at the Saemangeum Reclaimed Area along the country’s southwestern coastal region.

The scouting events had been scheduled to conclude by this coming Saturday, but the scouting organization said “an early departure will be planned for all participants” due to the typhoon. “We urgently call on the government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries,” it added.