UC chairman among seven die in Panjgur landmine blast

Agencies
August 08, 2023
PANGUUR  -  At least seven people, including a chairman of a union council (UC), were killed in a landmine blast targeting a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur dis­trict on Monday night, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur Amjad Somro told media that miscreants had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Bal­gatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony.

As the vehicle reached Chakar Bazar in the Bal­gatar area, the device detonated, resulting in the loss of lives, he said. According to Levies, the de­ceased were identified as Mohammad Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Wajid, Fida Hussain, Sarfaraz and Haider, who were residents of Baltagar and Panjgur. They said four of the deceased remained unidentified, but their identities were later established through their relatives at a hospital. The Levies said the in­vestigation of the blast was underway.

