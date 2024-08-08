1,085-litre substandard milk confiscated

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin inspected dairy shops in the upscale areas of Gulberg II and III, Lahore, along with DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed and Dairy Safety teams. The quality of milk and yogurt was checked at several shops, and during the inspection of 20 milk shops, eight were fined and 11 were issued improvement notices. A total of 1,085 litres of substandard milk was confiscated in the provincial capital. The minister said that fines were imposed due to unhygienic freezers, use of smelly wooden sticks, and poor sanitation arrangements. Citizens can get their milk tested for free at Punjab Food Authority offices. Free milk testing facilities are available in all districts of Punjab. The public is requested to report complaints against elements selling fake and adulterated milk in their surroundings on the toll-free number 1223. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police teams, in a special campaign, launched in January 2024, recovered huge quantities of illegal weapons. The recovered weapons include: 1,022 Kalashnikovs, 27,634 pistols, 2,124 guns, 1,952 rifles, 441 revolvers and more than 179,000 bullets and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused throughout the province. In the provincial capital, 100 Kalashnikovs, 5813 pistols, 422 rifles, 224 guns, 41 revolvers and more than 34,000 bullets were recovered from the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that strict legal action against the accused involved in firing into the air and display of weapons on social media.