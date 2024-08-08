100 rescuers, 23 boats extending emergency services in rain-affected areas

MULTAN - As many as 100 rescuers and 23 rescue boats are providing emergency services in the rain-affected areas adjacent to rivers and streams. A spokesperson for Punjab Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that due to the rains, areas adjacent to rivers and streams have been affected by water. He informed that 1,152 victims, including 653 animals, have been provided with rescue services so far. Flood rescue operations are ongoing in Rajanpur, DG Khan, Mianwali, Layyah, and Muzaffargarh, the spokesperson said and added 10 boats in Rajanpur, 5 in DG Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 4 in Mianwali, and 2 boats in Layyah were participating in the flood rescue operation, the spokesperson said.