107 larvae detected, disposed of during vector surveillance in Lodhran this year

LODHRAN - Lodhran Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syeda Amina Maududi said that 107 larvae have been detected and disposed of during vector surveillance throughout the district this year. She expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue in which measures to prevent dengue were reviewed. On this occasion, Executive District Health Officer Dr Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer and Focal Person Dengue Dr Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director Food Authority Tahir Saeed and other related officers participated in the meeting. She informed that vector surveillance of a total of 2,328 hotspots was being made across the district. As many as 279 indoor and 73 outdoor teams have been deployed in the district for anti-dengue measures and vector surveillance. The ADCR urged the citizens to take precautionary measures during the rainy season to prevent dengue. The district administration and the citizens have to work together under a mutual strategy for the complete and effective prevention of dengue. The citizens were asked to ensure anti-dengue measures at their homes and put protective nets on the doors, windows of the houses and not to stay water in the houses. The ADCR directed departments to strictly implement the prescribed procedures to deal with the dengue.

PFA imposes heavy fines on various food points over SOPs violations

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action to prevent substandard food and imposed heavy fines on various food points over violations of Punjab Pure Food Rules. The PFA food safety teams inspected several food points including the hospital canteen, soda water factory, and cheese units, for violations of Punjab Pure Food Rules. Rs20,000 fine was imposed for storing food in a contaminated place, lack of personal hygiene of food handlers, poor cleanliness arrangements in the kitchen area at 100 Chak Multan Road in Lodhran. Likewise, Rs20,000 fine to sweets and bakers for poor pest control arrangements, accumulation of dirty water in the washing area, and non-covering of food. Rs12,000 fine was imposed on Qulfa and Ice Cream shop near the nursing school. Similarly, 2 cheese units in Kadirpur Chamana were fined Rs12,000 each for the non-labeling of finished products, accumulation of waste water in the processing area, and poor sanitation in the production area. Apart from this, the soda water factory in Abbasiya Colony was fined Rs15,000 for pest infestation, filter change not being recorded and labeling, while the Khoya unit in Galewal was fined Rs15,000 for not cleaning milk bottles and the presence of untraceable ingredients.