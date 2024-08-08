Thursday, August 08, 2024
12 Punjab police officers transferred in law enforcement agencies

Web Desk
1:01 AM | August 08, 2024
The IG Punjab transferred and posted 12 police officers in the law enforcement agency, on Wednesday. 

As per the notifications, Fazal Hamid was posted as AIG Operations South Punjab while Capt (Rtd) Bilal Iftikhar as SSP Special Branch Rawalpindi.

Additonally, Sardar Mavarhan Khan was posted as CTO Multan, and Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Ajmal as SPP Rawalpindi.

Moreover, Muhammad Imran was posted as SSP School of Intelligence, Benish Fatima as CTO Rawalpindi, Bilal Mahmood Sulahri was posted as Additional SP Sheikhupura, and Jalil Imran was posted as Battalion Commander PC Multan.

Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi was posted as SP Patrolling Police Multan, Taimur Khan as SP CIA Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam as CTO Faisalabad, and Maqsood Ahmed as SP Internal Accountability Branch Bahawalpur. 

