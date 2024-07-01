Thursday, August 08, 2024
7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, triggers tsunami alert

Anadolu
4:11 PM | August 08, 2024
Japan was hit Thursday by a strong earthquake, triggering a tsunami alert.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted southwestern Miyazaki province.

​​​​​​​The earthquake was reported at around 0742GMT.

Earlier, the USGS had said the magnitude was 6.9 but later revised it to 7.1.

Local authorities issued a tsunami advisory for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima provinces.

However, later Japan's Meteorological Agency lifted tsunami advisory for four provinces while advisory is still in place for Miyazaki, public broadcaster NHK said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occurred at a depth of around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) off Miyazaki and registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in southern Nichinan city, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Authorities shut the Miyazaki airport, but said that nuclear plants near the quake-hit region faced “no problems.”

No abnormalities were recorded at Ikata and Sendai nuclear power plants in Ehime and Kagoshima prefectures, according to their operators.

Bullet train services were also temporarily suspended due to the quake.

Footage aired on local broadcaster NHK showed vehicles on the road swaying and traffic signals and utility poles wobbling due to quake’s intensity.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.​​​​​​​

