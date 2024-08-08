7 including four Dolphin Squad personnel held

LAHORE - Lahore police has arrested seven suspects including four Dolphin squad personnel in connection with the alleged torture and robbery of a German tourist Florian Berg, which occurred on August 3 in Lahore north cantonment area while he was taking rest in his camp set up on the roadside. The arrests were made in the Barki and Ghaziabad areas of Lahore. The suspects are accused of ambushing the tourist, who was camping on the street, torturing him, and robbing him of his valuables. Police have recovered a camera and mobile phone belonging to the German cyclist. The German tourist during a meeting with the IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore informed about the entire episode that took place. CCPO Kamyana immediately took disciplinary action against the policemen after personally investigating the matter at his office.He initiated a departmental inquiry based on an initial report submitted by the Cantt Division SP, which revealed that the four policemen had abandoned German tourist Florian Berg on the road instead of assisting him after he was robbed by the criminals. TheCapital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana, ordered the arrest of four Dolphin Squad officers for negligence of duty and failing to take appropriate action following the robbery. The officers allegedly not only tried to convince the tourist from lodging a complaint of the incident but also did not inform their superiors about the incident.

The detained Dolphin officers, identified as Muzzamil, Umair, Qasid, and Hasnain, are being held at the Civil Lines Police Station. CCPO Kamayana has ordered the registration of a case against the four officers. Earlier, the Punjab government had provided Rs 500,000 in compensation to German cyclist Florian Berg, following the robbery incident in Lahore. During a meeting with Berg, Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal reassured him of the province’s commitment to treating all visitors with respect and hospitality. “We are taking steps to ensure the safety and security of our guests,” Mengal stated.