A tale of Monal and La-Montana restaurants

ISLAMABAD - After closure notice was formally served by the management of two iconic restaurants in the Margalla Hills National Park; Monal and its adjacent La-Montana to its employees, a mixed reaction came out from the citizens of Islamabad. The restaurants are forced to stop their operations as they are under a notice period of three months given by the Supreme Court to completely close the facilities in a case regarding preservation of the national park area.

Pro-environment citizens welcomed the development and expressed their happiness over the closure announcement of such a huge commercial activity in the national park area while a considerable number of people believe that it will be the end of an iconic attraction of the capital city. However, the law does not accommodate wishes and emotions and reality is that both the restaurants are compelled to stop their operations soon after serving about two decades to local as well as foreigners.

To know the tale of both the restaurants, this scribe approached several relevant people in background discussions and it has been revealed that an idea to set up a huge restaurant was not less or more than a daydream of military dictator General Retired Pervez Musharraf. And the task to fulfill the dream of a powerful military ruler went on the shoulders of then Chairman CDA Kamran Lashari a vibrant bureaucrat of that specific era. The road leading to Talhar and then Gokina villages located inside the national park area was not like today and people got scared while traveling on this road after sunset.

To fulfil the wish of the most powerful man in the country, the said road was widened and proper streetlights were installed. CDA with its own resources built a structure and an advertisement was flouted in newspapers in June 2005 inviting expressions of interest from parties with relevant experience to get lease and operate a restaurant at Pir Sohawa. Though, it is a common belief that such a scenic location was given to a handpicked man by Kamran Lashari but the record says that 12 parties submitted their proposals.

Luqman Afzal — a graduate of LUMS and brother of incumbent federal secretary cabinet Kamran Afzal remained successful and got a contract. He was ever linked up by the circles with Kamran Lashari as both have the Lahori background and it is a matter of record that the facility was given as a favor to him on very pro-contractor terms and conditions.

The initial rent was only Rs.260000 per month with 10 percent annual increase for 15 years. The site was handed over in March 2006 but rent was started in August same year and the said lease period expired in 2021. Monal’s owner only paid 14 crore rupees up to June 2024 to CDA while about 2 crore rupees are still outstanding on its part. Unlike Monal, the story of La-Montana is more interesting and eye opening.

The location where nowadays La-Montana Restaurant is located was once a ration depot, which later converted into a small kiosk and it remained under the control of the provincial minister of Sindh and leader of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party Pir Mazhar ul Haq for a long period of time.

Mr. Haq, whose brother also served as Managing Director Printing Corporation of Pakistan used to manage it through his brother’s subordinate Shoukat Awan another employee of the PCP. However, in the era of Pervaiz Musharraf, the kiosk got patronage of Dr. Muhammad Amjad a close friend of Mr. Musharraf, who also served as secretary general of the military rulers party at later stages. When the small kiosk came in the hands of Dr. Amjad, the system started working favorably and paved the way to make it a huge restaurant without keeping any law into count.

Besides the story behind the fortune of these two restaurants, their closure will deprive the capital city from a famous spot and now it is the duty of city managers to find out a way to utilize the huge buildings and structure for any conforming purpose to at least make the attraction alive.