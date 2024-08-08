Thursday, August 08, 2024
Aliya Hamza released from jail in May 9 case
Web Desk
1:21 AM | August 08, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aliya Hamza was released from Gujranwala Central Jail following the court’s order in May 9 case. 

It is pertinent to note that her release orders were submitted earlier in the day and she left the jail with her family.

It must be noted that the LHC had barred law enforcement agencies from arresting Hamza in any case till August 29.

"No agency will arrest Aliya Hamza without permission of the Lahore High Court," Justice Najafi declared.

LHC's Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by Hamza Jameel, Aliya Hamza's husband, who sought protective bail to prevent further arrests in cases she was unaware of.

