Amna Baloch appointed new Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday appointed Ambassador Amna Baloch a career foreign service officer of BPS-22 as new foreign secretary of Pakistan.

The prime minister approved the summary sent by the ministry for the top position in the Foreign Office which is going to be vacant by the mid of the current month. Incumbent Foreign Secretary Syras Sajjad Qazi is due to retire by September 10.

The prime minister after consulting with his foreign policy team picked Amna Baloch as new foreign secretary. She would assume her responsibilities on September 11. Ambassador Amna Baloch is career foreign service officer and currently serving as Pakistan Ambassador to EU and Belgium. Meanwhile, the prime minister also gave approval to Pakistani envoys to different countries.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz tirmizi, Pakistan ambassador to UAE has been made new envoy to EU and Belgium. FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has been made new ambassador of Pakistan to France.

Muhammad Saleem additional secretary foreign office has been made new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada. Current High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua is retiring this month after reaching the age of superannuation.

Senior Career officer Janbaz Khan has been appointed as Pakistan High Commissioner for Brunei Darussalam. Pakistan ambassador to Kuwait has been made High Commissioner to South Africa.