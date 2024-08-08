Anti-graft watchdog needs accountability as it’s corrupt, says Shahid Khaqan

KARACHI - Awaam Pakistan Party Convener and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lambasted National Accountability Bureau (NAB), claiming that Pakistan was such a state where the accountability institution itself needed accountability as it was corrupt.

Talking to media outside Karachi’s accountability court, he shared his ordeal in the justice system, his case was proceeding for four years and he was appearing on the 30th case hearing with no development in the case.

He raised the question of accountability, saying who would give a response to him on who made cases against him and why made it, however, everyone was accusing others for cases against me.

NAB IS POLITICISED

He stated that cases were being made on political grounds by NAB and alleged that NAB officers were making billions. Khaqan reiterated that NAB would be politicised against anyone and this institution would halt the running of state affairs.

Talking about the issues of independent power producers (IPPs), he stated that investment and fuel in power plants was made in dollars and government policies on IPPs were inconsistent.

IPPs WILL increase INFLATION

He also shared the grievances of the public faced by overinflated electricity bills due to agreements with IPPs. He demanded transparency and accountability from the government on IPPs to expose agreements, who were the owners of power plants, and which rates were decided. However, he asserted that commission formation on the issues of IPPs wouldn’t be sufficient as there was no transparency instead it would exacerbate inflation. He also gave the reference to K-Electric which was privatised and ran its affairs independently, however K-Electric created problems itself. Citing the situation of Bangladesh, ex-PM also warned about the public outrage and advised to learn a lesson from it, saying, constitution was violated and public opinion was disregarded in Bangladesh.

and the political situation in Pakistan was moving towards that direction.

Shahid Khaqan also suggested PTI to follow the constitution, it would be better for them and the country.

He also highlighted the judicial system, stating, people would take over streets if they wouldn’t get justice from courts.

ILLEGAL RECRUITMENT REFERENCE

Earlier, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PSO former MD Sheikh Imranul Haq and others appeared before the court pertaining to illegal recruitment of PSO MD reference against Shahid Khaqan.

However, the court has adjourned the case hearing without any proceeding until August 9.