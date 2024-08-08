Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Tufail on his martyrdom anniversary

Rawalpindi - The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs have paid their solemn and heartfelt tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, recipient of the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider, on the occasion of his 66th martyrdom anniversary being observed today. According to Inter-Services Public Relations, (ISPR) Major Tufail Muhammad, the second recipient of the esteemed Nishan-e-Haider, valiantly laid down his life in 1958 while fearlessly engaging the enemy in the Lakshmipur sector of East Pakistan. Despite fatal injuries, he resolutely completed his mission, exemplifying unparalleled bravery, unwavering resolve, and unrelenting dedication to duty. The martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed serves as a poignant reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices and selfless devotion of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the motherland. “We honour the memory of these gallant sons of the soil who have made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said the ISPR.