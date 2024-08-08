Attock police nab 3 accused in murder case

ATTOCK - Police have arrested three accused involved in the murder of a boy. Police also recovered two pistols from their possession used in commiting the crime. As per details, Mushtaq Ahmad r/o village Formali informed police that the son of his brother-in-law who lived in Hong Kong had come to his native village Formali to see his grandmother. On 23rd July, he went out with his friends but did not return home. Next day his bullet riddled body was found in the fields near village Basia in the limits of Rangoo police station.