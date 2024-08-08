Thursday, August 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Attock police nab 3 accused in murder case

Muhammad Sabrin
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -   Police have arrested three accused involved in the murder of a boy. Police also recovered two pistols from their possession used in commiting the crime. As per details, Mushtaq Ahmad r/o village Formali informed police that the son of his brother-in-law who lived in Hong Kong had come to his native village Formali to see his grandmother. On 23rd July, he went out with his friends but did not return home. Next day his bullet riddled body was found in the fields near village Basia in the limits of Rangoo police station. 

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024