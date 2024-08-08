Bilawal briefed on Sukkur’s development Projects, dewatering efforts

SUKKUR - Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh called on to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, at Bilawal House on Wednesday and briefed him on Sukkur’s development projects and recent rainfall drainage, highlighting the efficient completion of floodwater drainage within hours, despite 22 hours of continuous heavy rainfall.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we have done a lot of work in Sindh, which has not been effectively showcased to the public. The Sindh Government has done exemplary work in education, health, and infrastructure. We have planted millions of mangrove trees in coastal areas, which has also been appreciated globally. He directed that these accomplishments should be showcased through media and social media platforms, enabling people across provinces to recognize the Peoples Party’s efforts and commitments. Bilawal stressed that the Sindh government has maintained a sharp focus on its development agenda, ensuring productive progress and growth. He directed Mayor Sukkur to maintain administrative vigilance amid anticipated rainfall from August 11, prioritizing citizen safety through resource mobilization and proactive emergency preparedness. Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh further briefed PPP Chairman on the city’s development projects, highlighting significant achievements.

He added that h 70-year-old drainage issue in Old Sukkur has been resolved, marking a major breakthrough in the city’s infrastructure development. Additionally, all waste management stations in the city have been upgraded to modern standards. He said that Sukkur has emerged as a leading educational hub with the establishment of world-class universities, transforming the city’s educational landscape.

The city’s beautification of the city is also a priority, with a focus on creating urban forests, green belts, and tree plantation initiatives, he concluded.