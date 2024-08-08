BISE announces results of Matriculation

SUKKUR - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur on Wednesday announced the results for 10th grade, with an overall matriculation pass rate of 92.93 percent. According to official figures, Muhammad Ahmed Son of Akhtar Hussain Samo secured the first position with 1024 marks, followed by Muhammad Ahmed Shaikh with 1023 marks. Similarly, Muhammad Asad and Muhammad Rafique jointly secured the third position with 1020 marks each. Controller of Examinations Abdul Fatah Mahar provided detailed insights into the results, revealing that out of the 50139 students who appeared, 50132 successfully passed, yielding an overall pass percentage of 92.93 percent. The results will also be available on the Board’s website www.bisesuksindh.edu.pk. However, heads of affiliated schools and higher secondary schools have been advised to collect the Result Gazette of their institutions through an authorized member of their teaching or ministerial staff.