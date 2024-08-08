Breaking the Stigma

Today, on my way to university, I witnessed a disheartening scene—a man lying by the roadside, seemingly oblivious to his surroundings, with torn clothes and dirty feet. He appeared to be a drug addict. As I walked by, I was overwhelmed by a sense of remorse and struck by a harsh realization: this isn’t the first time I’ve seen such a sight, but it’s become so common that I’ve grown almost blind to this painful reality. This is just one of many similar cases we encounter daily.

With this letter, I want to draw attention to this overlooked part of our community—people who have fallen to their knees, whether due to unfortunate circumstances or a series of bad decisions. While I do not intend to present them solely as victims, I firmly believe that as a community, it is our responsibility to support one another, and that the government should assist those in need. Instead of treating them as secondary citizens and alienating them from society, we should offer them physical, financial, and moral support. By doing so, we can truly make a difference.

Not only would this ensure community safety and provide economic benefits, but it would also help dismantle the stigma attached to addiction, leading to a more inclusive and empathetic society. Every person deserves a second chance, another opportunity to rebuild their lives.

ANAAB ZAIGHAM KHAN,

Lahore.