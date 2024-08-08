Certain areas to face power suspension today: PESCO

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will suspend power supply to certain localities due to necessary maintenance work on Thursday and Monday.

According to the company’s spokesman, the power supply will remain suspended from Khwaza Khela Grid Station on August 8 and 12 August from 7:00am to 11:00am.

As a result consumers of New Khwaza Khela, Shin, Shangla, Charbagh Express, Baidara, Drushkhelafeeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply will also remain suspended from Timergara Saidu Grid Station on these days and consumers of Timergara, Timergara New, Samar Bagh, Odigram, Balambat, Shamsi Khan, Tormang 2, Dush Khel Kali and Ghazi Babafeeders will face inconvenience.

Other feeders’ consumers who will witness power suspension include Old Mayar, New Mayar,Hisar Baba, Khar, Pervaiz Shaheed, Batkhela, City Batkhela and Express Batkhelafeeders, Broze, Chitral Express, Jutti Lisht and Upper Chitral feeders.