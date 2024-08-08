Civic Sense and Sensibilities

Civic sense and sensibility are defined as an awareness of societal norms, such as respect for the law and for other members of society, maintaining etiquette in interactions, and fulfilling our duties as citizens. Responsible citizens also keep their surroundings clean and respect others’ privacy and freedom, collectively forming a civic society. In civilized societies, children are taught to obey societal rules by their teachers at school, while elders lead by example. Furthermore, laws are enforced to check and penalize civic oversights. For instance, littering, improper parking, reckless driving, and running traffic signals are strongly discouraged and penalized.

However, civic sense has significantly declined in our society. Despite our religion’s emphasis on civic responsibility, we often fail to practice it in our daily lives. It has become almost fashionable to litter, park recklessly, and speed, often escaping punishment through powerful connections. Occasionally, tragic incidents remind us of our negligence, but we quickly dismiss them without reflection or taking concrete steps to improve our civic behavior.

A recent incident highlights this decline: Mumtaz Mustafa, a member of the National Assembly, passed away from a heart attack in Islamabad. Mr. Mustafa was residing at the Parliament Lodges, where he breathed his last. MQM-P lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Haq lamented that ambulance access to the Parliament Lodge was blocked due to vehicles parked improperly, forcing the deceased to be transported without a stretcher. In response, the Speaker of the Parliament implemented a corrective measure by deputing a forklift to remove vehicles parked in unauthorized areas. However, this measure only holds the vehicle owners responsible for any damage during the removal process, without addressing the need for education or penalization for unauthorized parking.

Similarly, during VIP or VVIP movements, roads are often blocked for hours, causing massive traffic congestion that takes even longer to clear. Sitting in vehicles and waiting for a privileged few to pass is burdensome, particularly in hot and humid weather, especially for children and the elderly. There have been instances where critically ill patients have died in ambulances caught in such traffic. Unfortunately, in these situations, the public can only vote but cannot directly influence such systemic issues. There have also been incidents where police officers were shot at by the powerful for minor reasons like objecting to tinted windows or wrong-lane driving. Road rage incidents are also common, where ordinary law-abiding citizens are intimidated by those traveling with armed guards.

During my early education at Christian schools, civic responsibility was instilled in us. We maintained dustbins, and student teams were assigned weekly to collect litter and educate others on the importance of cleanliness. Although Islam teaches that cleanliness is next to godliness, our actions often contradict this teaching. Our roads and streets are littered with junk, and picnic spots are strewn with diapers, plastic bottles, and polythene bags. We fail to clean up after ourselves, leaving our environment in a state of disarray. Despite everyone wanting to escape this mess, few are willing to make an effort toward creating a more civic society. Those in positions of influence often manipulate or bend the law to suit their desires.

To create a more civic society, we must return to the basics. Civic principles need to be taught by parents, teachers, and elders, and the importance of civic sense and sensibility within our religion should be emphasized from the pulpits. Through concerted efforts over time, we can rebuild a society where everyone respects the law, is accountable for their actions, and honors others’ rights and privacy.

Ahsan Munir

The writer is a freelance columnist.